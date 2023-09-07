World Tourism Organization to assist Uzbekistan in improving its investment environment

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 7 September 2023 16:44 (UTC +04:00)
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 7. The 25th session of the INWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organization) General Assembly will be held in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand from October16 to 20, 2023, Trend reports.

The Investment Forum organized within the framework of UNWTO is expected to attract attention to many important business agreements on the presentation of territories and projects with high investment potential in all regions of Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has also been elected as a member of the UNWTO Affiliate Members Committee for the period from 2023 through 2027. This committee, comprising over 500 private organizations and tourism associations worldwide, presents broad opportunities for the development of this sector in Uzbekistan.

