Uzbekistan, UNWTO to adopt road map for enhanced co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. Uzbekistan and the World Tourist Organization of the United Nations (UNWTO) agreed on the adoption of a joint roadmap for the practical implementation of the planned solutions for the development of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

The announcement came after a meeting on October 16 in Samarkand between Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili as part of the UNWTO's 25th General Assembly.

During the discussion, the parties discussed the extension of diverse cooperation for the development of Uzbekistan's tourism potential.

It was underlined that the involvement of high-level delegations from over 140 countries in the world in the event demonstrates a growing interest in Uzbekistan as a center of global and regional tourism.

Meanwhile, the UNWTO's 25th General Assembly will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from October 16 to October 20.

The UNWTO-organized Investment Forum is intended to draw attention to a number of key commercial agreements on the presentation of lands and projects with high investment potential in all areas of Uzbekistan.

In the meantime, Uzbekistan has been elected to the UNWTO Affiliate Members Committee for the years 2023-2027. This committee, which includes over 500 private firms and tourism organisations from across the world, offers numerous potential for the growth of this industry in Uzbekistan.