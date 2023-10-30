Uzbekistan, Georgia keen to increase flights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 30. Uzbekistan and Georgia have discussed increasing the number of regular regional flights and establishing flights to new destinations, Trend reports.

The news followed a recent meeting between Georgia's Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Levan Davitashvili and Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov on the sidelines of the Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi.

During the talks, Makhkamov supported the Georgian side's proposal to launch direct flights from Georgia to Uzbekistan’s city of Samarkand.

Moreover, during the talks, the Uzbek side expressed its will to increase freight turnover along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), or the so-called Middle Corridor, which is the shortest route between Europe and Asia. Uzbekistan's minister also showed interest in Georgia's logistics capabilities.

Meanwhile, within the forum, an agreement was reached that a joint company will be established in Georgia, consisting of the railway companies of Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, that will enhance the capabilities of this transport route.

The Middle Corridor, a transportation and trade pathway, links Asia and Europe as it traverses numerous countries within the region. It provides an alternative to the conventional Northern and Southern Corridors.

Beginning in China, it spans across Central Asian nations like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. Subsequently, it extends through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching the European continent.

This strategic Middle Corridor offers a land-based connection between the eastern regions of Asia, including China, and Europe, offering a shorter path compared to lengthy maritime routes.