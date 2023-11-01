Uzbekistan introduces administrative responsibility for polygamy propaganda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. An amendment to the legislation providing for administrative responsibility for polygamy propaganda is being introduced in Uzbekistan as of November 1, Trend reports.

The relevant law on amendments and additions to the criminal code and the code of administrative responsibility was signed by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Justice, promoting cohabitation with two or more wives, disseminating views, ideas, or appeals of such kind, as well as encouraging such actions, shall be punishable by a fine of 15 to 30 basic calculation values (from $405 to $810) or administrative arrest for up to 15 days.

The amendments also provide for similar fines for committing a religious marriage ceremony that is not registered by law.

Polygamy is prohibited in Uzbekistan and is punishable by law up to three years' imprisonment.

Moreover, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev introduced a ban on conducting marriage ceremonies according to Muslim canons without registering the marriage in the civil registry office in 2017.

