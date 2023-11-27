Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia inaugurate key power and hydrogen ventures

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 27. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, jointly with a Saudi Arabian delegation, took part in the launch ceremony of connecting a modern combined-cycle power plant with a capacity of 1,500 MW to the electricity supply network of the Uzbek Syrdarya region, Trend reports.

According to the president's press service, the $1.1 billion project for a thermal power plant in Syrdarya will meet the electricity needs of nearly 3 million households and countless industrial businesses.

Furthermore, the participants began construction of a green hydrogen pilot plant in the Tashkent region, which will be carried out in collaboration with the prominent Saudi energy business, ACWA Power.

The pilot project calls for the generation of 3,000 tons of hydrogen in the first stage, followed by processing into mineral fertilizers, as well as the construction of a 52 MW wind farm.

These initiatives will help to build 25 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, saving 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas and reducing harmful emissions into the atmosphere by 3 million tons.

Meanwhile, with projects totaling 7.5 billion dollars, ACWA Power is currently the leading investor and significant partner in the development of green energy in Uzbekistan.

ACWA Power also won the first stage of the tender for the building of a 200 MW wind farm and a 100 MW electricity storage facility in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan region earlier this month.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is funding this project as part of the "Program for the development and provision of consulting services for the construction of a wind farm with a total capacity of 200 MW."