Russia's Pobeda plans to launch regular flights to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 26. Russian Pobeda (Victory) airline plans to connect St. Petersburg and Samarkand with regular flights from February 16, 2024, Trend reports.

The air service on the route St. Petersburg - Samarkand - St. Petersburg is planned to be operated once a week - on Fridays, by Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

To date, the air carrier has successfully operated flights on a daily basis on the route Moscow - Samarkand - Moscow.

Pobeda is a Russian low-cost airline, a subsidiary of Aeroflot (Russian Airlines Group), headquartered at Vnukovo Airport (Moscow).

Meanwhile, Georgian Geo Sky airline has received permission to fly to Uzbekistan.

The carrier will launch flights on the route Tbilisi - Tashkent - Tbilisi under the Georgian Wings brand.