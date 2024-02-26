Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Uzbekistan Materials 26 February 2024 08:28 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan's trade turnover volume with EAEU countries revealed

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 26. Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries amounted to $1.13 billion in January 2024, Trend reports.

The exports amounted to $352.3 million and imports to $776.2 million.

The EAEU member states (Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan) have formed a common economic territory with a single customs system that ensures freedom of movement of goods and services, movement of migrants and movement of capital.

Foreign trade turnover with Russia amounted to $766.7 million, Kazakhstan - $271.2 million, Kyrgyzstan - $46.4 million, Belarus - $43.2 million and Armenia - $1.1 million.

The share in the total volume of foreign trade turnover amounted to 26.9 percent.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $4.2 billion in January 2024.

As per data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this figure has decreased by $870.1 million or 17.2 percent year-on-year.

