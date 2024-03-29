Silk Avia to begin flights connecting Uzbekistan's regions

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 29. Uzbekistan Helicopters under Silk Avia brand will launch flights on the Nukus-Muynak-Nukus route, Trend reports.

Silk Avia says the flights will be conducted three times a week, on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays, beginning April 1. The flights will be operated by a LET L-410 aircraft.

Muynak airport, which had not been utilized in almost thirty years, was rebuilt in 2021-2022. During his visit to Karakalpakstan on February 23-24, 2022, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev became acquainted with the work's results.

Meanwhile, Kazakh FlyArystan, a low-cost airline, is starting a new route from Almaty to Nukus and back.

According to the airline, the flights will commence in June 2024 and will operate three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

FlyArystan resumed direct flights between Almaty and Samarkand last year after a lengthy hiatus, and in July of the same year, it started service between Tashkent and Astana.