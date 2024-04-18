Uzbekistan, Tajikistan plan to boost trade turnover volume

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 18. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan plan to increase the volume of trade turnover to $2 billion, including by expanding the range of mutual supplies and launching border trade zones as soon as possible, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek president's office, the matter was discussed during a meeting in Dushanbe between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan.



The parties agreed that the volume of commercial turnover has increased 40 times in recent years, while the number of joint ventures has increased 15 times.



Both parties focused on developing political dialogue, improving commercial and economic cooperation, expanding interregional relations, and fostering cultural and humanitarian interchange.



Furthermore, the presidents of the two nations agreed to continue constructive collaboration within regional and international frameworks in order to promote interests and secure long-term development in Central Asia.

They emphasized that the signing of the historic Treaty on Allied Relations symbolizes the transition to a qualitatively new stage in Uzbek-Tajik relations.

Both parties discussed a portfolio of new cooperation projects and trade contracts in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, energy, mining, agricultural, textile, and pharmaceutical industries.

The sides also outlined plans for the implementation of cooperation projects. The countries will utilize the potential of the joint investment company for this purpose.

At the end of the meeting, the President of Uzbekistan invited Tajikistan's President to visit the country.