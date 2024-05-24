Uzbekistan Airways to launch flights to Russia's St. Petersburg

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 24. Uzbekistan Airways will launch flights from Qarshi (Uzbekistan) to St. Petersburg (Russia), Trend reports.

According to the airlines, the flights will be operated on Mondays starting June 24.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airways will also launch direct flights from Samarkand (Uzbekistan) to Irkutsk (Russia) on June 16. The flights will be operated every week on Sundays.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan's international airports served 25,360 flights from January through March 2024. This indicator has increased by 40 percent compared to the same period last year.

A total of 8,022 flights were operated on domestic routes and 17,338 on international routes.

In addition, 16,597 flights were performed by resident airlines and 8,763 flights by non-resident airlines.