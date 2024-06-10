Uzbekistan plans to launch hydroelectric power plants in its Kashkadarya

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 10. Uzbekistan plans to launch three hydroelectric power plants in its Kashkadarya region, Trend reports.

This was reviewed during a meeting with the participation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on measures to further improve tourism infrastructure in the regions and increase the flow of tourists.

The hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 24 MW are expected to be completed in 2025.

In addition, the hydroelectric power plants will be constructed on the Aksu river, passing through Gelon settlement in the Kashkadarya region.

Meanwhile, the Hydroproject Design, Survey, and Research Institute, named after S.Y. Zhuk and part of Rushydro Group, developed projects for the construction of two hydroelectric power plants (HPP) in Uzbekistan.

The work on the Karateren and Aydarkul HPPs is planned to be completed in early 2025.