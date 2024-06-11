Uzbekistan Airports, Italy's EU Wings sign agreement on co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 11. Uzbekistan Airports and Italy's EU Wings signed an agreement on cooperation, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan Airports, the Italian EU Wings Srl company will perform line maintenance on airplanes at Uzbekistan's international airports of Tashkent, Bukhara, Navoi, Urgench, Namangan, and Fergana. Among the aircraft types the company will service are the are the Airbus 319, 320, 321, 330, Boeing 737, 767, 777, 787, Embraer RJ 170/190, and ATR 42/72.

Within the framework of the agreement, EU Wings will provide maintenance services at Uzbekistan's airports in accordance with the airlines' requirements. This will create favorable conditions for attracting new foreign air carriers to the airports of Uzbekistan, as well as provide an opportunity to organize additional jobs.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airports and EU Wings started cooperation on March 26 of this year. Within the framework of the MRO Central Asia conference and exhibition on repair and maintenance held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan Airports and EU Wings signed a memorandum of understanding.