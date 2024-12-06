Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan brainstorm energy, transport projects

Photo: Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 6. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have put their heads together to speed up the ball on significant regional infrastructure projects in the energy and transport arenas, Trend reports.

The discussion was held during a phone conversation between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

Mirziyoyev extended heartfelt congratulations to the Kyrgyz president on the occasion of his birthday, celebrating this significant milestone with warm wishes and positive sentiments.

During the conversation, both parties underscored the pressing challenges surrounding the dynamic enhancement and robust fortification of Uzbek-Kyrgyz relations, anchored in camaraderie, positive neighborly ties, and an all-encompassing strategic alliance.

The two nations engaged in high-level dialogues to strategize the execution of pivotal agreements.

The heads of state expressed satisfaction with the growing dynamics in the development of bilateral trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.

The conversation underlined that trade turnover since the beginning of the year has exceeded $700 million, a joint investment fund is functioning successfully, and cooperation projects are being implemented in machine engineering, energy, electrical engineering, textiles, agriculture, and other sectors.

Moreover, the parties touched upon the intensification of interregional ties, business contacts, and cultural exchanges.

The presidents engaged in a dynamic dialogue on synergistic regional collaboration in Central Asia and discussed the schedule of upcoming joint events.

