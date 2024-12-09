Uzbekistan’s FM meets new ambassador of New Zealand

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 9. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov held a meeting with the newly appointed ambassador of New Zealand Mark Julian Trainor, Trend reports.

“In welcoming the newly appointed Ambassador of New Zealand to Uzbekistan, Mark Julian Trainor, we articulated our conviction that the foreign ministries of both nations should catalyze formulating and executing a comprehensive agenda of mutually advantageous collaboration,” Saidov wrote in his Telegram channel.

During the meeting, both sides discussed sustainable agriculture, industrial development, the green economy, business-to-business partnerships, and other promising areas.

Uzbekistan and New Zealand have been building a cooperative relationship since they established diplomatic ties on March 11, 1992. Over the years, the countries have found common ground in areas such as innovative agriculture and green energy, and initiatives such as the establishment of a visa-free system for New Zealand citizens in 2019 helped to develop this relationship.

