Uzbekistan, Indonesia seal deal on diplomatic, service passport visa exemption

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 11. Uzbekistan and Indonesia signed an agreement on visa exceptions for diplomatic and service passport holders, Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on X, Trend reports.

''It is a pleasure to have a candid and comprehensive meeting with Sugiono, Foreign Minister of Indonesia. On behalf of the Uzbekistan delegation, we express our gratitude to the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the warmest hospitality," the publication reads.

In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed all topics of cooperation and set new goals to achieve. The sides noted that the main goal is to give a new impetus, to make ties stronger, and to make people closer.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Khaydarov met with Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno.

Salahuddin Uno expressed high appreciation for the organization and holding of the World Conference on Creative Economy in Tashkent, emphasizing that the forum has become a key platform for discussing social and economic challenges associated with rapid technological changes, as well as the role of creative industries in ensuring a sustainable future.