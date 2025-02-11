Uzbekistan, ASEAN discuss expanding regional co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 11. Uzbekistan and ASEAN have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation across various sectors, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We conducted a fruitful meeting with Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN. In our discussion, we underscored the significance of broadening and intensifying the collaboration between Central Asia and ASEAN," he wrote.

The discussions concentrated on essential concerns, such as regional development, strengthening bilateral relations, and investigating new prospects in commerce, security, and sustainable growth. Both parties underscored the significance of enhanced collaboration to tackle common issues and promote reciprocal prosperity.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a regional organization established in 1967 to promote political, economic, and social cooperation among its 10 member states: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. ASEAN aims to foster regional stability, economic integration, and cultural exchange, with key initiatives focusing on trade, security, and sustainable development.

