Uzbekistan, GIZ to bolster green economy via grant for sustainable master plans - Joachim Fritz (Exclusive Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) have signed a Memorandum of Intention for a grant agreement worth 9 million euros to support the development and implementation of green master plans in certain districts, the country director of GIZ for Uzbekistan Joachim Fritz told Trend in an exclusive interview.

According to him, the initiative aims to unlock economic potential, including in tourism, while strengthening the capacity of local and regional authorities to ensure sustainable growth.

He reasons that building on GIZ's previous support to the development of master plans for 12 districts, this program expands efforts for green and inclusive regional development.

"The green master plans will focus on identifying economic opportunities, launching and implementing pilot projects, and strengthening local capacity to develop sustainable plans tailored to the needs of the districts. They will also strengthen the capacity of regional authorities, including the newly established regional offices under local khokimiyats (local government administrations), by providing training and expertise in designing master plans following international best practices," he said.

Joachim Fritz noted that the initiative will further support national institutions, including the Ministry of Economy and Finance, through international and local expertise, training, and study tours. These plans align with Uzbekistan’s Green Economy Transition and National Development Strategy, ensuring environmentally responsible economic growth.

"The allocation of the project budget will be determined based on the needs of partners and the strategic priorities of the government. The distribution among planning, capacity building, and implementation will be defined in close coordination with the main political partner to ensure alignment with national policies and development goals. Specific measures will be outlined once the project starts, ensuring a flexible and needs-based approach to maximize the impact," he emphasized.

He underscored that GIZ actively collaborates with international organizations and development agencies in Uzbekistan to align efforts, avoid duplication, and maximize impact in green industrialization, economic reforms, and environmental sustainability. He highlighted cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to strengthen the capacities of Uzbek institutions and businesses, as well as with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) on transforming industrial zones into eco-industrial parks.

"Following the World Bank's methodology, GIZ and UNIDO are working to revitalize two industrial zones in Uzbekistan, promoting eco-efficient practices and sustainable production processes to minimize environmental impact while stimulating business development. GIZ undertakes joint field visits, expert exchanges and coordination meetings with its partners to ensure coherent coordination. The organization implements several regional projects for the German government in all five Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan," the country director of GIZ in Uzbekistan noted.

He mentioned that in the water sector, the Climate-sensitive water resources management in Central Asia project receives co-financing from the European Union and the Swiss Development Cooperation. Therefore, there is a lot of collaboration and coordination with these two organizations. In the framework of the Team Europe Initiative on Water, Energy, and Climate Change (TEI), GIZ organizes the technical Secretariat for the TEI and cooperates with the World Bank, EBRD, and EIB.

The official added that under the Green Central Asia II project, GIZ is working with the World Bank, OECD and UNECE to establish a regional water and energy mechanism through a working group comprising representatives of all five Central Asian countries. Uzbekistan’s long-term vision for the green transition is guided by the Strategy for Transition to a Green Economy, updated through presidential resolution in 2022. The strategy focuses on renewable energy development, circular economy principles, and industrial modernization, ensuring a sustainable, low-carbon, and resource-efficient future.

"The government has declared 2025 as the Year of Environmental Protection and Green Economy, accelerating efforts in solar, wind, and biogas energy, eco-industrial parks, and sustainable financing. GIZ’s long-term vision for Uzbekistan’s green transition is closely aligned with these national priorities and broader global sustainability goals," Joachim Fritz said.

According to him, the organization supports Uzbekistan in building a resilient, environmentally responsible economy while integrating principles of resource efficiency, climate adaptation, and green industrialization. ''This work contributes directly to several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including affordable and clean energy by supporting the expansion of renewable energy projects and increasing energy efficiency, industry innovation and infrastructure by developing eco-industrial parks and modernizing industrial zones, responsible consumption and production through promoting waste reduction and circular economy solutions, and climate action by strengthening climate resilience, supporting low-carbon economic growth, and implementing green financing mechanisms,'' he adds.

"As a committed partner, GIZ continues to support Uzbekistan in implementing these transformative changes, ensuring that national efforts align with global sustainability standards. Through policy advisory, capacity building, and innovative solutions, we contribute to shaping an inclusive and resilient green economy, benefiting both Uzbekistan and the broader Central Asian region," he underscored.

The country director of GIZ in Uzbekistan emphasized that the Green Central Asia Initiative, which began its second phase in 2024, combines all green projects financed by the German Federal Government in Central Asia. The initiative aims to strengthen intra-regional climate dialogue, enhance environmental cooperation, and contribute to climate-resilient development.

"Green Central Asia played a key role in drafting a Regional Climate Change Adaptation Strategy, the first joint regional policy document adopted by all five Central Asian countries since their independence. The strategy serves as a benchmark for improving climate resilience and minimizing vulnerability to climate impacts," he stressed.

He noted that GIZ is currently assisting Central Asian countries in implementing this strategy through projects such as Climate-sensitive Water Resources Management in Central Asia (2023-2028) and Climate Risk Management in Central Asia (2022-2026).

''To date, more than 500 government officials from all five Central Asian countries have participated in science-based policy dialogues organized under the Green Central Asia Initiative. Meanwhile, capacity building and joint research focuses on glacier monitoring and modeling, a drought monitoring tool, and various climate models and forecasts,” Joachim Fritz underlined.

He stated that these efforts are carried out in cooperation with German partners such as Helmholtz Centre Potsdam – German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), and the German-Kazakh University (DKU).

"Under the project “Climate Smart Water Management”, technical assistance and capacity building for integrated water resources management is provided to all basin organizations in Central Asia under the auspices of the respective Ministries of Water Resources. This includes IT equipment and water measuring devices, calibrated to the exact needs of basin organizations after thorough assessments," he said.

Joachim Fritz also added that further pilot projects are being organized in all Central Asian countries to monitor groundwater and water quality, as well as efficient irrigation water use through automation.