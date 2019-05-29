Rouhani: path for negotiations not closed

29 May 2019 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

If those who imposed unfair sanctions on Iran will adhere to their commitments [in the frames of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement], the path for negotiations will not remain closed for them, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports referring to the Iranian state news agency dolat.ir.

Commenting on the recent statements made by US President Donald Trump, Rouhani said that it is “not their [the US] words which matter to Iran, but rather their actions.”

Rouhani added that the resistance of the Iranian people sometimes led to the comments by the US on “contradictory statements from Iran.”

US President Donald Trump has recently stated that the US does not want nuclear weapons in Iran. According to him, Iran has “tremendous economic potential” and the US is waiting for the country to return to the global arena.

"It has a chance to be a great country with the same leadership," Trump stated. “We are not looking for the regime change; I just want to make that clear. We are looking for no nuclear weapons. I am not looking to hurt Iran at all.”

The US President did, however, make statements earlier on Iran's hostile behavior towards to the US being hostile and Iran being one of the main sponsors of terrorism.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, UK, Russia, China, France and Germany), was put in force in January 2016. The US announced its withdrawal from the deal in May 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. In late January 2019, the European signatories of the JCPOA (namely the UK, France and Germany) officially announced the establishment of INSTEX, a special financial mechanism formed with Iran for backing the said agreement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's customs to release imported goods without entrance fee payments
Economy 18:03
National Iranian Copper Industries Company reveals sales volumes for two months
Economy 17:25
Trump: Economic success of Azerbaijan to help bring stability to entire region
Politics 16:35
Iran’s private sector invests €30M in Anjerd copper mine
Economy 15:52
U.S.'s Pompeo says Huawei is an 'instrument of Chinese government'
Other News 15:23
US Department of State: SGC can play crucial role in Europe's efforts to diversify energy supplies
Oil&Gas 14:14
Latest
Kazakh Defense Ministry opens tender for purchase of medical equipment
Tenders 18:12
Iran's customs to release imported goods without entrance fee payments
Economy 18:03
Azerbaijani producer eyes to export mineral water to CIS countries
Economy 18:03
Azerbaijani-Turkish fertilizer production plant studies new export direction
Economy 17:59
Conditions to be created for using Russian Mir payment cards in Azerbaijan
Economy 17:57
Norwegian Equinor eyes to co-op with Azerbaijan in renewable energy sector (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 17:54
EU to not negotiate with Turkey on new terms - report
Turkey 17:53
Operations in northern Iraq to continue until all terrorists killed – Turkish minister
Turkey 17:50
No-deal Brexit risk seen rising again but still low
Other News 17:39