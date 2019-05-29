Rouhani: path for negotiations not closed

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

If those who imposed unfair sanctions on Iran will adhere to their commitments [in the frames of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement], the path for negotiations will not remain closed for them, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports referring to the Iranian state news agency dolat.ir.

Commenting on the recent statements made by US President Donald Trump, Rouhani said that it is “not their [the US] words which matter to Iran, but rather their actions.”

Rouhani added that the resistance of the Iranian people sometimes led to the comments by the US on “contradictory statements from Iran.”

US President Donald Trump has recently stated that the US does not want nuclear weapons in Iran. According to him, Iran has “tremendous economic potential” and the US is waiting for the country to return to the global arena.

"It has a chance to be a great country with the same leadership," Trump stated. “We are not looking for the regime change; I just want to make that clear. We are looking for no nuclear weapons. I am not looking to hurt Iran at all.”

The US President did, however, make statements earlier on Iran's hostile behavior towards to the US being hostile and Iran being one of the main sponsors of terrorism.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, UK, Russia, China, France and Germany), was put in force in January 2016. The US announced its withdrawal from the deal in May 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. In late January 2019, the European signatories of the JCPOA (namely the UK, France and Germany) officially announced the establishment of INSTEX, a special financial mechanism formed with Iran for backing the said agreement.

