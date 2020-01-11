Iran's Prosecutor General: Those who shot down Ukrainian plane must be identified

11 January 2020 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Those who shoot the Ukrainian passenger plane near the city of Parand in Iran's Tehran province on Jan. 8 must be identified, Iran's Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said in a letter to Tehran's military prosecutor, Trend reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office of Iran.

All the causes of the incident should be fully investigated, based on the statement by the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff regarding the shooting of the Ukrainian passenger aircraft by Iran's Air Defense System, Montazeri said, noting that the results of the investigations must be reported to the prosecutor general.

Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri offered condolences to the families of those killed in the crash.

The Iranian president also offered his condolences to the families of those killed in the tragedy.

The Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight crashed just minutes after takeoff from Tehran on Jan.8, killing all 176 people on board.

The Boeing 737-800 was headed for Kyiv, where 138 passengers were expected to take a connecting flight to Canada.

Iran's Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement on Jan. 11 saying that the aircraft was shot down by the Iranian Air Defense System.

