Iran launches National Campaign against coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 5

Trend:

Iran's managing of coronavirus spread in the country has strengthened and got better organization, thanks to the increased number of labs in the country, from 3 to 22, said Iran's Minister of Health Saeed Namaki, Trend reports via ISNA.

"In the past couple of days, my colleagues have announced that we are going to launch a national mobilization campaign against the coronavirus spread in the form of a cross-sectoral cooperation in the country," Namaki added.

“Throughout the country, we have more than 17,000 health centers and more than 9,000 health centers in major cities, suburbs and large villages,” he said.

"So, within the campaign, we invite all those who suspect having the infection to the health centers," Namaki said.

He added that those who are tested positiv,e will be treated or quarantined, if necessary.

“If, after several days, the suspected or infected people need hospitalization, they would be able to go straight to the hospital treatment centers with a letter provided by us,” he explained.

"Within the National Mobilization Campaign against the coronavirus, the people in infected towns are restricted to move around freely and will be dispatched to quarantine centers.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 2,900 people have been infected, 92 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 550 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in the Islamic Republic has spread to nearly all 31 of Iran's provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.