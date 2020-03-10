Coronavirus infection cases increasing in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

Over the day, 10, 881 people have been infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran, said Kiyanoosh Jahanpour, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Jahanpour added that 54 people have died as result of coronavirus over the past day.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 8,040 people have been infected, 291 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 2,730 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.



The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.