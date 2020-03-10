Coronavirus infection cases increasing in Iran

Iran 10 March 2020 15:39 (UTC+04:00)
Coronavirus infection cases increasing in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

Over the day, 10, 881 people have been infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran, said Kiyanoosh Jahanpour, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Jahanpour added that 54 people have died as result of coronavirus over the past day.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 8,040 people have been infected, 291 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 2,730 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

N

Name of the province

Infected people

1

Tehran

2,114

2

Qom

751

3

Gilan

524

4

Isfahan

618

5

Alborz

339

6

Mazandaran

886

7

Maraki

416

8

Qazvin

257

9

Semnan

221

10

Golestan

179

11

Razavi Xorasanı

222

12

Fars

151

13

Lorestan

176

14

East Azerbaijan

146

15

Khuzestan

110

16

Yazd

127

17

Zanjan

79

18

Kurdistan

78

19

Ardabil

91

20

Kermanshah

51

21

Kerman

40

22

Hamadan

77

23

Sistan and Baluchestan

40

24

Hormozgan

69

25

South Khorasan

51

26

North Khorasan

34

27

Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari

37

28

Ilam

56

29

West Azerbaijan

73

30

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad

11

31

Bushehr

18
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
WB: Kazakhstan - clear leader in Central Asia in global economic integration
WB: Kazakhstan - clear leader in Central Asia in global economic integration
Turkey - Tajikistan trade turnover drops
Turkey - Tajikistan trade turnover drops
Laying tunnel for Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline completing in Tajikistan
Laying tunnel for Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline completing in Tajikistan
Loading Bars
Latest
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 16:05
Azerbaijan cancels traditional festivities related to Novruz holiday Society 16:00
Crowdfunding opportunities expand in Azerbaijan Business 15:52
Coronavirus infection cases increasing in Iran Iran 15:39
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for supply of spare parts for compressor Tenders 15:30
Volume of foreign direct investment to Georgia up Finance 15:28
Iran's Arvandan Oil & Gas Company to increase production Oil&Gas 15:21
Central Bank talks US dollar price in Azerbaijan Economy 15:14
MP: Fall in oil prices not to affect Azerbaijani economy Economy 15:13
Statistics: Export of Georgian wine to China decreases Business 15:00
Serbia shuts borders for people from coronavirus-affected countries Europe 14:59
Saudi energy minister: No need for OPEC+ meet if no agreement on handling oil market crisis Arab World 14:57
Uzpromstroybank expands financing of small and medium businesses of Uzbekistan Finance 14:51
Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund reconsiders its recommended interest rates Finance 14:49
Loss ratio for compulsory insurance types in Azerbaijan down Economy 14:46
Opening ceremony of Khojaly Avenue, "From Hatay to Caspian" project presentation held in Turkey Society 14:45
Azerbaijan’s Amrahbank and Saudi Fund for Development sign agreement Finance 14:38
IHS Markit forecasts reaction of US shale oil producers to lower prices Oil&Gas 14:38
SOCAR talks relevancy of OPEC+ format Oil&Gas 14:37
Czech Republic shutting schools, events over coronavirus Europe 14:25
Kazakhstan to maintain previously approved oil extraction volumes Oil&Gas 14:24
Water and electricity projects launched in 5 provinces of Iran Business 14:22
New date for AFC Futsal Championship Turkmenistan 2020 announced Turkmenistan 14:15
Uzbekistan postpones Tashkent Law Spring Forum due to coronavirus Business 14:15
Chairpersons of parliamentary committees elected in Azerbaijan Politics 14:10
Reasons standing behind failure of OPEC+ to reach deal Oil&Gas 14:09
Production of Iran's Anguran Lead and Zinc Complex announced Oil&Gas 14:08
Azerbaijani parliament to hold another meeting soon Politics 14:00
CEO of leading Romanian IT company in Azerbaijan talks about current plans ICT 13:57
Saudi to hike April crude supply to 12.3 million bpd - Aramco CEO Arab World 13:54
Poland cancels all mass events due to coronavirus Europe 13:49
Two companies trying to develop herbal medicines for coronavirus in Iran Business 13:41
Uzbekistan increases supply of carpets, textile products to US Business 13:29
Georgian National Bank to soften lending rules Finance 13:18
Vice-speakers of Azerbaijan's Parliament elected Politics 13:15
Ali Huseynli elected First Vice Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament Politics 13:03
Iran manufacturing equipment locally to get rid of imports Business 13:01
Georgia to evacuate 200 citizens from Italy Transport 12:58
Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament elected Politics 12:54
Iran sees increase in lanternfish fishing Business 12:46
TAP to start filling Albanian and Italian sections with gas soon Oil&Gas 12:46
Power substation in Azerbaijan's Khirdalan city under reconstruction (VIDEO) Oil&Gas 12:42
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil announces tender for equipment maintenance services Tenders 12:40
EU-funded project ‘Improved Support for Entrepreneurial Development in Rural Areas’ launches its programme of entrepreneurial training for rural women Society 12:40
Date of the 2nd round of parliamentary elections be postponed in Iran Iran 12:39
SOCAR talks on plans for oil output amid lower prices Oil&Gas 12:38
Uzbek president instructs to intensify investment co-op with Azerbaijan Politics 12:37
Domestic cars in Uzbekistan increase in price Finance 11:53
Norwegian Air halts flights to Italy because of coronavirus Europe 11:52
OSCE to hold monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani, Armenian troops Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:36
Turkey - China trade turnover up World 11:32
How will lower oil prices affect global economy? Oil&Gas 11:31
Tesla plans to expand car parts production capacity in Shanghai US 11:24
Azerbaijani oil down in price Oil&Gas 11:20
President Ilham Aliyev attends first session of Azerbaijani Parliament’s sixth convocation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:19
Singapore charges visitors for coronavirus treatment after imported Indonesian cases Other News 11:17
Singapore's One Petra company eyes waste-management project in Uzbekistan Business 11:15
Iranian currency rates for March 10 Finance 11:13
Austria recommends citizens return home from Italy Europe 11:12
Kazakhstan's ministry talks possible petrol prices increase Oil&Gas 11:08
IKEA to sell through third party for first time on Tmall in China Other News 11:07
Azerbaijan Central Bank interested in developing voluntary life insurance sector Economy 11:06
Capital Economics: Saudi Arabia, Russia both expected to raise oil output Oil&Gas 11:06
First plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament of new convocation begins Politics 11:03
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on March 10 Finance 10:55
JP Morgan Bank revises oil demand forecasts down sharply Oil&Gas 10:55
Kazakhstan's tenge significantly drops against US dollar Finance 10:55
Iran to put up oil products on its Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 10:52
Russia names companies to supply meat products to Georgia Business 10:44
Mehrdad Emadi: Iran not to play major role in OPEC Oil&Gas 10:35
Uzbekistan sends first batch of export coal to Pakistan Business 10:27
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:25
Loss ratio on voluntary types of insurance increases in Azerbaijan Economy 10:17
Candidacies for posts of speaker, first vice speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament revealed Politics 10:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 10 Finance 10:03
U.S. airlines expand waivers for changing tickets through April US 09:46
Oil prices bounce 7% after rout on stimulus hopes Oil&Gas 09:41
Gold price in Iran affected by oil price jumps, COVID-19 spread Business 09:41
Iran Fisheries Organization to evaluate situation with exports amid COVID-19 spread Iran 09:37
Iran's National Security Council asks full co-op with Health Ministry Iran 09:29
Azerbaijani plant to increase juice exports to France Business 09:14
COVID-19 infections in Japan rise to 510, death toll at 16 World 08:18
Trump announces economic stimulus to mitigate Impact of Coronavirus US 07:23
State Dept.: US companies could bring capital to Azerbaijan’s renewable energy if it creates attractive investment environment Oil&Gas 07:00
Israel's confirmed cases of COVID-19 reach 50 Israel 06:32
Oil prices rise 4% after biggest one-day fall since 1991 Oil&Gas 05:15
Italian PM Conte says movement will be restricted across nation amid coronavirus outbreak Europe 04:02
Canada confirms first coronavirus death Other News 03:29
Israel introduces mandatory quarantine for all those coming from abroad Israel 01:00
Two more Azerbaijani citizens test positive for coronavirus after returning from Iran Society 00:06
Over 40 people killed in attacks on 2 villages in Burkina Faso World 9 March 23:23
At least 27 people reportedly killed as two buses collide in central Ghana Other News 9 March 22:42
Turkey has asked NATO for additional assistance on Syria - Erdogan Turkey 9 March 21:58
Kazakhstan prepares to put new renewable energy sources to use Oil&Gas 9 March 21:00
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in UK rise to 319 Europe 9 March 20:40
Italy locks down millions as its coronavirus deaths jump Europe 9 March 19:37
Islamic State claims rocket attack targeting Afghan inauguration Other News 9 March 18:50
Dow Jones dives 2,000 points after oil shock World 9 March 18:17
Six-year-old Azerbaijani gymnast wins first medal in Hungary Society 9 March 17:50
Turkey to cooperate with Qatar in field of high technologies Turkey 9 March 17:39
All news