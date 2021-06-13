COVID-19 kills 187 more Iranians over past 24 hours

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 82,098 with 187more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Sunday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Some 187 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 82,098, Iran's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

8,195 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,091 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,652,792 patients out of a total of 3,028,717 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,483 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry went on to say that 21,563,119 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

The Health Ministry also announced that 4,327,533 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 827,106 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.