Iran transactions with Caspian states exceed $3.3 billion

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, Iran's trade (excluding crude oil exports) with Caspian Sea littoral states stood at 5.99 million tons worth $3.34 billion during the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022-Feb. 19), registering a 13.92% fall in terms of weight, but an 8.91% rise in value compared with the similar period of last year, respectively.

Russia was Iran’s main trading partner among Caspian states with 3.36 million tons (down 21.76%) worth $1.97 billion (down 0.57%) during the period under review. It was followed by Azerbaijan with 715,780 tons (down 8.08%) worth $636.55 million (up 20.65%), Turkmenistan with 1.2 million tons (down 4.63%) worth $435.73 million (up 32.18%) and Kazakhstan with 709,016 tons (up 13.61%) worth $292.99 million (up 32.22%), Financial Tribune reported.

Iran’s exports exceeded 3.58 million tons worth $1.86 billion during the period, registering a 3.39% and a 24.29% rise in terms of weight and value year-on-year, respectively.