Iran's Mehrabad International Airport to suspend flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, Iran, will suspend flights for five hours on June 3, Director General of the airport Ebrahim Moradi said, Trend reports.

According to Moradi, flights from Mehrabad airport will be suspended from 08:00 to 13:00 local time in connection with the commemoration of the death of the former Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The director general noted that all airlines have been informed.

To note, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini passed away on June 3, 1989.

