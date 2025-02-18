Russia awaits blossoming of new era of co-op with Iran - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Russia and Iran sign an agreement that will lead to intensification of bilateral cooperation, said the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Trend reports.

During his address at the Third Economic Forum of Caspian Littoral States' Prime Ministers in Tehran, Mishustin highlighted that the agreement between Russia and Iran is expected to be ratified and implemented soon.

The PM emphasized that Russia's focus in its economic and trade cooperation with Iran includes several key sectors, such as energy, automotive manufacturing, aircraft production, shipbuilding, pharmaceuticals, and freight transportation. The use of local currencies in these areas will receive special attention.

Mishustin also pointed out that both countries are committed to fostering a deeper partnership by establishing favorable investment conditions and leveraging financial and banking exchange systems to facilitate smoother economic interactions.

To note, the Caspian Sea Countries Economic Forum is being held in Tehran on February 17-18, with the participation of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Iran.

