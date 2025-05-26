Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 26, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 45 currencies decreased compared to May 25.

As for CBI, $1 equals 570,485 rials, and one euro is 648,344 rials, while on May 25, one euro was 645,292 rials.

Currency Rial on May 26 Rial on May 25 1 US dollar USD 570,485 567,631 1 British pound GBP 770,038 768,019 1 Swiss franc CHF 694,570 691,335 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,833 59,531 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,416 56,164 1 Danish krone DKK 86,913 86,381 1 Indian rupee INR 6,706 6,666 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,340 154,563 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,855,843 1,846,706 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,411 201,382 100 Japanese yen JPY 400,279 398,153 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,834 72,468 1 Omani rial OMR 1,482,170 1,474,750 1 Canadian dollar CAD 415,456 413,196 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 341,485 339,795 1 South African rand ZAR 31,978 31,838 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,617 14,546 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,176 7,133 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,727 155,943 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,541 43,328 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 370,220 368,637 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,129 151,368 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,517,247 1,509,657 1 Singapore dollar SGD 444,150 444,543 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 464,594 463,679 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,054 18,959 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 270 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 418,898 416,453 1 Libyan dinar LYD 104,422 103,903 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,457 79,058 100 Thai baht THB 1,740,719 1,744,965 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 134,850 134,168 1,000 South Korean won KRW 417,718 415,234 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 804,633 800,608 1 euro EUR 648,344 645,292 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 111,673 111,005 1 Georgian lari GEL 208,389 207,346 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,983 34,946 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,157 8,116 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,507 173,323 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 335,579 333,901 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,030,392 1,025,275 1 Tajik somoni TJS 55,792 55,568 1 Turkmen manat TMT 162,924 162,109 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,019 5,988

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 808,288 rials and $1 costs 711,221 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 786,272 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 691,849 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 821,000–824,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 933,000–936,000 rials.

