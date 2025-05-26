Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 26

Iran Materials 26 May 2025 09:57 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 26, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 45 currencies decreased compared to May 25.

As for CBI, $1 equals 570,485 rials, and one euro is 648,344 rials, while on May 25, one euro was 645,292 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 26

Rial on May 25

1 US dollar

USD

570,485

567,631

1 British pound

GBP

770,038

768,019

1 Swiss franc

CHF

694,570

691,335

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,833

59,531

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,416

56,164

1 Danish krone

DKK

86,913

86,381

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,706

6,666

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,340

154,563

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,855,843

1,846,706

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,411

201,382

100 Japanese yen

JPY

400,279

398,153

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,834

72,468

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,482,170

1,474,750

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

415,456

413,196

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

341,485

339,795

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,978

31,838

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,617

14,546

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,176

7,133

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,727

155,943

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,541

43,328

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

370,220

368,637

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,129

151,368

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,517,247

1,509,657

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

444,150

444,543

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

464,594

463,679

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,054

18,959

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

270

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

418,898

416,453

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

104,422

103,903

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,457

79,058

100 Thai baht

THB

1,740,719

1,744,965

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

134,850

134,168

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

417,718

415,234

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

804,633

800,608

1 euro

EUR

648,344

645,292

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

111,673

111,005

1 Georgian lari

GEL

208,389

207,346

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,983

34,946

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,157

8,116

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,507

173,323

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

335,579

333,901

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,030,392

1,025,275

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

55,792

55,568

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

162,924

162,109

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,019

5,988

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 808,288 rials and $1 costs 711,221 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 786,272 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 691,849 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 821,000–824,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 933,000–936,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more