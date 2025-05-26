Iran’s Tractor Company hitting ground running with significant uptick in exports

Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company significantly boosted its tractor exports over the past year, reaching around $55 million in value and exporting nearly 5,000 units. The company now plans to expand further into new markets, including Bangladesh, with a goal of exporting 8,000 tractors this year.

