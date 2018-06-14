Iran Khodro ‎‎revives position as Iran's biggest auto maker

14 June 2018 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
How to stop foreign business from fleeing Iran
Commentary 13 June 15:10
Mazda, Hyundai suspend JVs with Iran - MP
Business 12 June 10:48
France’s PSA may soon return to Iran’s market: official (Exclusive)
Business 11 June 22:22
Iran’s car output witnesses 40% growth
Business 11 June 11:04
Azerbaijan-Iran car plant reveals production plans
Economy news 8 June 14:46
Iran’s car industry may suffer setback soon – Ex-official
Business 3 June 15:34
High tariffs, forex instability hit Iran’s car import market ‎
Business 2 June 17:16
Iran’s Saipa increases Tiba car output significantly
Business 1 June 10:59
Iran Khodro unveils car export plan to Iraq
Business 31 May 17:06
Iran’s Saipa increases Tiba car output significantly
Business 31 May 11:47
Renault revives car sale in Iran market
Business 19 May 13:12
Iran’s car industry continues to grow
Business 15 May 16:03
Iranian automaker plans to increase Chinese Haval H2 output
Business 14 May 13:08
Iran’s biggest carmaker IKCO witnesses fall in output, sale
Business 11 May 12:38
Saipa holds near half of Iran’s auto market
Business 10 May 12:27
Iran’s biggest carmaker IKCO witnesses fall in output, sale
Business 8 May 13:22
Tehran to host int'l auto expo soon
Business 1 May 17:13
Latest details on Renault's sales in Iran
Business 30 April 17:32