Parliament to review key bill on waste recycling soon – Iran official (Exclusive)

18 June 2018 10:02 (UTC+04:00)
Tehran, Iran, June 18
By Kamyar Eghbalnejad, A.Shirazi - Trend:
A bill on exempting Iran’s recycling industry from paying the tax in a bid to support waste management services will be reviewed at the country’s parliament in the near future, the head of Iran Recycling Federation said.
"A bill that would exempt Iran’s recycling industries from the tax will go the parliament in the next ten days," Valiollah Gholami Najafabadi told the Trend news agency.
The bill would revolutionize the country’s recycling industry if passed by the parliament and becomes law, he added.
Gholami Najafabadi said that this industry could become an ideal platform for foreign investors had the bill secures parliament's nod.
The total value of Iran’s annual waste is estimated to stand at $10 billion, and currently, European firms are in talks with Iran and waiting for the tax exemption bill to start their investment in the profitable industry, he further said.
"Today, China buys plastic and cellulose containers from Iran, ships them out of Iran, recycles them and earns huge money".
Gholami Najafabadi said the Islamic Republic is currently recycling nine different types of waste with metals standing on the top.
Iran is recycling 7 million tons of metals and 4.2 million tons of plastics, including 110 million tires, annually, he said.
The official added that different types of glasses, batteries, and electronic devices are also among them.
While natural resources are depleting at lightning speed, recycling is considered the most perfect solution to the sustainable future of mankind.
United Nations statistics indicate that about 30 million cubic meters of water are used each day in the world, along with 393 million megawatt/hours of renewable and nonrenewable energy plus 96 million barrels of oil.
Oil, natural gas and coal reserves are estimated to run out within 46, 162 and 411 years respectively at the current consumption rates.
Besides, over 14,000 hectares of forests are lost and nearly 90,000 hectares of land turn into deserts every day.
As a result of human activities, 103 million tons of carbon dioxide and 26,000 tons of toxic wastes are released into the nature daily.
Recycling is an efficient solution to moderate the current states. Experts believe that the technology will not only help reduce energy and water consumption and save natural resources but also help alleviate the impacts of current environmental issues such as global warming.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russian, Iranian, Turkish officials to discuss Syrian Constitutional Committee
Russia 11:37
Iran, FAO cooperating to combat desertification
Politics 17 June 19:06
Iran can turn into region’s agricultural hub – Ex-Minister
Business 17 June 18:44
Iran condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan
Politics 17 June 18:32
Iran to achieve self-sufficiency in cotton production by 2021 – Official
Economy news 17 June 15:47
Israeli PM says Israel to continue attacking Iran's presence in Syria
Israel 17 June 15:06
Iran develops HPGR tech, produces roll crusher
Business 17 June 12:05
Renault says to remain in Iran despite US sanctions
Business 17 June 10:03
Iran scratches out World Cup victory against Morocco with own goal (VIDEO)
World 15 June 21:22
Will Shell stay in Iran after renewed US sanctions? (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15 June 10:29
Iran rejects military solution in Yemen
Politics 15 June 02:36
Iran to hold Intl. forum on exports to Caspian states
Business 14 June 21:41
Parliament to review key bill on waste recycling soon – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 14 June 21:17
Phases 6, 7, 8 at Iran’s South Pars connected to 3rd refinery
Oil&Gas 14 June 17:15
May increasing crude output lead to OPEC+ collapse?
Oil&Gas 14 June 15:29
Kars-Igdir-Nakhchivan railway to be built jointly with Iran, Azerbaijan
Economy news 14 June 09:32
Date of rail service resumption between Turkey’s Van and Iran’s Tabriz disclosed
Economy news 14 June 09:26
Iran exports ice cream to US
Business 13 June 19:16