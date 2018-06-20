Iranian carmakers start presales of products to control prices

Tehran, Iran, June 17
By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:
In a bid to cut out middlemen and control skyrocketing prices, Iranian carmakers Iran Khodro and Saipa have launched online presales of their products, a report said.
Iran Khodro started the presales of its products via IKCO’s website on June 17, according to the Trend news agency’s correspondent in the Iranian capital Tehran.
After registering on the IKCO website and making the down payment, customers receive a presale receipt.
The leading Iranian automaker is offering 100,000 vehicles in its online presale plan.
In a recent statement, Iran Khodro announced that the online initiative is aimed at helping customers buy direct from the manufacturer and cut out the middlemen and profiteers.
Saipa has also launched the presales of its best-selling cars and customer can refer to the carmaker’s representative offices across the country and register.
The prices of different models of cars reached record highs on the Iranian market on June 11, rising between 20 million and 400 million rials over the past 10 days.
According to Iranian media, the rise between 20 million and 400 million rials in the price of cars is due to foreign car manufacturers leaving Iran.
Peugeot Citroen, Mazda and Hyundai are among the car manufacturers that have already left the country. Meanwhile, some other manufacturers have limited their output, and this has led to a further rise in prices.
