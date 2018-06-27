Iran increases steel output

27 June 2018 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran’s steel product exports surge by 130%
Business 23 June 14:47
Europe needs to adopt new monetary policies to deal with Iran (Exclusive)
Business 13 June 10:43
Iran’s steel export witnesses 36% growth
Business 12 June 17:10
Iran to move from making crude steel to value addition – Official (Exclusive)
Business 3 June 15:36
Iranian firm wins tender to export pipe to Turkmenistan – Official
Business 2 June 17:55
Tender: Iran’s KSC to buy refractory for pelletizing and DRI plants‎
Tenders 30 May 11:40
Iran ranks 11th among world’s top steel producers
Business 26 May 13:31
Iran developing mines to produce 55 mln tons of steel: official
Business 23 May 14:18
Iran needs €13 bln to increase steel output – official (Exclusive)
Business 23 May 12:18
Iran to target Asian steel market if Europe backtracks – Official (exclusive)
Business 20 May 17:06
Growth trend of Iran’s steel sector continues
Business 16 May 10:48
Tender: Iran's Khouzestan Steel Company to buy ferro silico manganese
Tenders 15 May 11:02
Iran maintains position as world’s 10th biggest crude steel producer
Business 1 May 09:31
Tehran hosts 'Steel Price' international conference
Business 30 April 18:47
Iran’s steel company to hold int’l tender for installing equipments
Tenders 28 April 17:57
Iran maintains position as world’s 10th biggest crude steel producer
Business 26 April 15:13
Tender: Iranian steel company to buy high carbon ferro manganese
Tenders 15 April 11:56
Iran becomes world’s 10th biggest crude steel producer
Business 29 March 09:33