Iran president inaugurates 2nd phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery

28 June 2018 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday inaugurated the second phase of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery, Iran's largest gas condensate refining company, in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

Rouhani travelled to Bandar Abbas early on Thursday and launched the phase 2 of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery, Tasnim news agency reported on June 28.

Following the inauguration, the Iranian president visited different parts of the second phase, including its control center.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh, IRGC officials and other senior officials were also present at the ceremony.

Phase 1 of the refinery was opened by the Iranian president in March 2017.

The completion of the second phase takes its capacity by 120,000 bpd to 240,000 bpd, with the third phase expected to add another 120,000 bpd of capacity.

Zangeneh had earlier said that Iran would reach a stable status in gasoline production once the second phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery comes on stream.

Some 24 million liters of gasoline will be produced at the refinery.

Bringing self-sufficiency for the country in terms of gasoline production, once fully operational, the Middle East's largest processing facility for gas condensate will also play a big role to turn Iran into an exporter of gasoline.

The big job has already started as the first shipment of Euro 5 gasoline produced by Persian Gulf Star Refinery was delivered to Shahid Rajaee port in south of the country in early December last year.

Azernews Newspaper
