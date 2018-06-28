Tehran to host Iran Compressor 2018 conference next month

28 June 2018 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 28

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

The second Iran compressor conference and exhibition, known as Iran Compressor 2018, will be held in the Iranian capital of Tehran in the coming month, the director of the conference said.

The Iranian capital will play host to Iran Compressor 2018 on July 17-18, Ahmad-Reza Ahrarnejad said on June 28, IRIB news agency reported.

It will be organized by the Society of Iranian Petroleum Industry Equipment Manufacturers (SIPIEM) and supported by Oil, Energy and Industry, Mine and Trade ministries, he added.

“Exploring investment opportunities in the compressor industry, standards for promoting this industry, localization and retrofit of compressor equipment will be studied during the exhibition,” Ahrarnejad said.

He added that this unique event will provide an exceptional opportunity for domestic and international companies to showcase their capabilities by exhibiting the latest achievements and face to face meetings.

Participants could network with more than 700 professionals from the industry, engage with clients and build new business relationships and generate leads, discover key opportunities across Iran and improve your chance of being part of the many tenders, and stay up to date with the latest news and trends within the Iran market.

