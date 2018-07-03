Caspian Sea can join high seas via Chabahar port – Iran official (Exclusive)

3 July 2018 08:14 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 3

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

The Caspian Sea can be linked to international waters through Iran's strategic port of Chabahar, the director of Iran's Ports & Maritime Organization in maritime affairs said.

The strategic Chabahar port in southwestern Iran could open a transport corridor to landlocked Central Asian nations, Nader Pasande told the Trend news agency.

The main reason behind the development of Shahid Beheshti port in Chabahar was to connect Iran to the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Trans-Caspian Railway, he added.

The CIS nations’ corridors should be connected to the INSTC in the future, he said, noting that this way the Caspian Sea can be linked to international waters via the Chabahar port.

Pasande further described the connection as a perfect opportunity for the nations of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to boost their economy.

He further urged CIS countries to strengthen their bilateral trade and political ties in order to help this happen.

Chabahar is the closest and best access point of Iran to the Indian Ocean and Iran has devised serious plans to turn it into a transit hub for immediate access to markets in the northern part of the Indian Ocean and Central Asia.

It aims to create a reliable transport corridor for the smooth transport and transit of goods and services through Chabahar Port between Afghanistan, India, and Iran.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmenistan needs Azerbaijan, Turkey to get its gas to Europe - expert
Oil&Gas 1 July 07:05
Multimodal logistics center developing in Western Turkmenistan
Economy news 29 June 11:03
Turkmenistan needs Azerbaijan, Turkey to get its gas to Europe - expert
Oil&Gas 28 June 15:05
Iran looks to enhance ties with China, Caspian Sea states – First VP
Politics 26 June 21:03
Baku, Tehran working on technical aspect of Rasht-Astara project – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 25 June 15:12
Tehran-Baku rail route to be launched soon – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 24 June 10:10
New Minister of Defense of Turkmenistan appointed
Turkmenistan 14 June 11:27
CIS nations can benefit from untapped resources in Caspian Sea – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 14 June 09:20
Azerbaijan has great potential to become logistics center: Italian State Railways
Business 13 June 21:00
Caspian Sea can join high seas via Chabahar port – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 13 June 16:36
Turkmenistan holds business talks in Croatia
Turkmenistan 13 June 12:10
Azerbaijani sector of Caspian Sea to be covered by wireless internet
ICT 12 June 09:40
Baku, Tehran working on technical aspect of Rasht-Astara project – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 11 June 10:19
CIS nations can benefit from untapped resources in Caspian Sea – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 10 June 17:15
Caspian Sea can join high seas via Chabahar port – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 10 June 16:25
Sanctions on Iran may affect Kazakh shipping company’s activities in Caspian (Exclusive)
Economy news 8 June 15:38
Turkmenistan, Russia aim at increasing sea transportation in Caspian Sea
Economy news 8 June 10:48
Turkmenistan studying creation of artificial islands near Caspian coast
Economy news 7 June 12:01