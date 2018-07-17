Renault’s Iran sales decline ahead of US sanctions re-impose

17 July 2018 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
EU to allocate funds to support co-op with Iran
Business 13:34
Decline in Iranian automakers’ output due to lack of spare parts – official
Business 11:45
SsangYong to open first factory in Iran
Business 09:26
Iran files complaint against US at International Court of Justice
Politics 16 July 17:09
US sanctions won't affect Iran’s financial transaction systems – FABA head (Exclusive)
Business 16 July 16:10
Iran plans to find new markets to export rugs – deputy minister
Business 16 July 09:22
Latest
"Siniq Korpu" post on Azerbaijan-Georgia border working in normal mode - customs
Business 16:18
Devices using IMEI codes disable from network in Azerbaijan
ICT 16:15
Anglo Asian Mining increases gold production in Azerbaijan
Economy news 16:12
Azerbaijan expects significant increase in microfinancing
Economy news 15:48
Iran’s new flower export terminal nearly completed - official
Economy news 15:36
High school official sentenced to 10 years over sexual assault in Iran
Society 15:30
Uzbek National Energy Saving Company to buy software via tender
Tenders 15:22
Service sector makes biggest contribution to Uzbek GDP growth
Economy news 15:21
Japan, EU sign free trade pact amid worries about Trump policies
Other News 15:20