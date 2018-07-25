Over 61% of famillies in Iranian cities are social network members

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

A survey carried out by Iran’s central bank CBI), shows that 61.6 percent of Iranian families living in cities are members of social networks.

The CBI report, covering March 2017-2018, said that over 64 percent of the Iranian families have had access to internet.

In the meantime, 96.6 percent of the families have mobile phone, meanwhile the figure for landline phone was 74.9 percent.

Latest statistics released by Iran’s Ministry of Communications put the number of mobile internet users in the country at 53 million by March 2018. Previous statistics from June 2017 was 47 million users.

Iran’s ICT data indicates that the active mobile phone penetration rate in the country has reached 110.53 percent by March 2018, a 6 percent increase year-on-year. Ten years ago in 2008, the penetration rate of active mobile phones in the country was 39.5 percent.

While there are 53 million mobile internet users in Iran, 11.7 million Iranians are a fixed internet subscriber who use ADSL or fiber optic or TD-LTE services.

The statistics of the central bank also said that only 44.6 percent of Iranian families, who live in the cities, have PC and 41.6 percent have VHS or DVD players.

Only half of the Iranian urban families (49.4 percent) have cars, according to the CBI report.

