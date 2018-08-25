Iran says in talks with Russia to produce more nuclear power

25 August 2018 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, August 25

Trend:

The Iranian energy minister said the government is in talks with Moscow to build nuclear power plants and generate more nuclear electricity, Tasnim news agency reported.

Plans are underway to produce more nuclear power and boost the country’s national electricity grid, Reza Ardakanian said on August 25.

Last month, the country was hit by internment blackouts during the hot summer season when electricity demand for cooling soared.

Iranian nuclear power plants produced 1,000 megawatts of nuclear power during the hot season, the minister said.

In order to manage the situation in the future and stop the fadeouts, talks between Iran and Russia over the construction of nuclear power plants with 3,000 megawatts capacity of nuclear electricity are underway, he added.

