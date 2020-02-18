Iranian company launches production of x-ray equipment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Middle East Mahan Parto Negar Medical Industry Company located in the Science and Technology Park (STP) of Iran's Alborz province has designed an x-ray equipment and launched its production, the company's Executive Director Amir Fakhraddin Nikoubin said, Trend reports with reference to the Alborz STP's web portal.

The company can manufacture 30 units of x-ray equipment per year, Nikoubin said adding that the equipment is fully produced by the company itself.

Iran needs about 10,000 units of x-ray equipment and this demand can be fully met by domestic production if the necessary support is provided, the director said.

Nikoubin noted that the company specializes in the production of x-ray equipment, x-ray generators and other medical equipment.

The equipment produced at the company is used by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education and its subdivisions, Nikoubin said.

The director noted that the company has obtained necessary licenses from the Health and Medical Education Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.