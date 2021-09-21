Iran-Eurasia trade balance hits two billion dollars

Iran’s foreign trade with member countries of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), during the five months between late March and August 2021 exceeded 1.975 billion dollars, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The Public Relations Office of the Customs Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued the past five months’ report of Iran exports to the Eurasian union countries according to Engineer Hossein Kakhaki, the manager of the Customs Administration’s international cooperation.

According to the report, Iran exported good worth 420,823,000 dollars to the Eurasian countries during the said period which showed 37% increase compared with the same period the previous year.

Russia with 222,743,000 dollars, Armenia with 99,683,000 dollars, Kazakhstan with 63,677,000 dollars, Kyrgyzstan with 26,981,000 dollars, and Belarus with 7,738,000 dollars were respectively the largest importers of Iranian goods.

During the same period Iran’s imports from the EAEU countries reached 1,536,659,000 dollars, which showed 50% increase compared with the same period the previous year.