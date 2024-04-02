Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Business

Iranian currency rate to world currencies for April 2

Business Materials 2 April 2024 10:02 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rate to world currencies for April 2

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 2, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 13 currency prices grew while 25 fell from March 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,079 rials. On March 30, one euro was 45,321 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 2

Rial on March 30

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,683

53,061

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,381

46,571

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,881

3,930

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,830

3,873

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,044

6,076

1 Indian rupee

INR

503

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,467

136,485

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,087

15,111

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,680

27,771

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,367

5,367

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,103

109,092

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,926

31,021

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,956

25,131

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,210

2,223

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,310

1,297

1 Russian ruble

RUB

456

463

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,210

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,231

27,395

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,032

31,161

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,275

38,265

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,400

1,398

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,410

31,488

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,713

8,673

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,809

5,817

100 Thai baths

THB

114,738

115,631

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,890

8,890

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

30,974

31,218

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,079

45,321

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,384

9,395

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,673

15,585

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,633

2,645

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

590

590

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,864

12,863

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,674

24,697

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,623

74,793

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,842

3,840

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 466,488 rials and $1 at 434,626 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 435,151 rials, and the price of $1 was 405,429 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 621,000–624,000 rials, while one euro is about 666,000–669,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more