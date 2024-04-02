Iranian currency rate to world currencies for April 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 2, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 13 currency prices grew while 25 fell from March 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,079 rials. On March 30, one euro was 45,321 rials.

Currency Rial on April 2 Rial on March 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,683 53,061 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,381 46,571 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,881 3,930 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,830 3,873 1 Danish krone DKK 6,044 6,076 1 Indian rupee INR 503 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,467 136,485 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,087 15,111 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,680 27,771 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,367 5,367 1 Omani rial OMR 109,103 109,092 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,926 31,021 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,956 25,131 1 South African rand ZAR 2,210 2,223 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,310 1,297 1 Russian ruble RUB 456 463 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,210 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,231 27,395 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,032 31,161 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,275 38,265 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,400 1,398 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,410 31,488 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,713 8,673 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,809 5,817 100 Thai baths THB 114,738 115,631 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,890 8,890 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 30,974 31,218 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,079 45,321 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,384 9,395 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,673 15,585 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,633 2,645 1 Afghan afghani AFN 590 590 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,864 12,863 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,674 24,697 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,623 74,793 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,842 3,840 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 466,488 rials and $1 at 434,626 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 435,151 rials, and the price of $1 was 405,429 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 621,000–624,000 rials, while one euro is about 666,000–669,000 rials.

