Iran discusses Additional Protocol to Non-Proliferation Treaty

A member of the Iranian parliament's presidium warned that the country will definitely expel the IAEA`s inspectors if the United States will not lift sanctions by February 21.

"According to the law of the Parliament, if the United States does not lift financial, banking and oil sanctions by February 21, we will definitely expel the International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors from the country and stop the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol,” Iranian MP Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani said, Trend reports citing IRIB.

"This is the law of the parliament and the government is obliged to implement it,” he noted.

He went on to say that the new US administration will be formed on January 20 so that until February 21, they have been given the opportunity to take an action.

“Otherwise, the Islamic Republic of Iran will surely stand for the interests of its own nation,” he said referring to the exit from the additional protocol of the NPT and expelling the IAEA`s inspectors.

“The JCPOA`s main goal was to lift sanctions,” he said. “We were not looking for anything else.”

Iran's Parliament approved a plan to stop Iran's "voluntary" implementation of the Additional Protocol to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) last month.

The law is part of a broader strategy that aims to lift the United States sanctions on Iran. It aims to force the United States into lifting sanctions on Iran by doubling down on nuclear activities.

The law would compel the government to considerably increase nuclear activities such as increasing uranium enrichment level to 20% and employing more advanced centrifuges.

It also requires the government to suspend the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) three months after the ratification of it if the parties to the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers failed to uphold their obligations under the JCPOA.