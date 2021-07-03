Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant to resume operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in the Bushehr Province (southern Iran) will resume operations today on July 3, the Spokesman for the Ministry of Energy of Iran Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi told IRNA, Trend reports.

The spokesman stressed that like other power plants, the Bushehr NPP needs to be repaired after some time of operation, and technical problems to be eliminated. For this purpose, the power plant suspended its operations for about 11 days.

"Taking into account the forecasts of rising temperatures in the coming days, the Bushehr NPP will support to electricity generation in Iran by generating about 1,000 megawatt hours of electricity," Rajabi Mashhadi added.

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant suspended its operations on June 21, 2021.

As reported, the 1st unit of the Bushehr NPP was launched in 2011 by Russian Atomic Company (ROSATOM). In 2013, the development of the unit was handed over by the ROSATOM to an Iranian company. The unit has been generating 1,000 megawatt-hours of electricity per year since 2013.

Moreover, the nuclear power plant generated 5.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2020 through March 20, 2021). A total of 43.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity generated by 1st unit has been supplied to Iran's electricity network.

According to international standard prices, the minimum worth of generated electricity is about $4 billion.