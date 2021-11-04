Talks on reviving 2015 Iran nuclear deal to resume Nov. 29

Talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume on Nov. 29, the country's top nuclear negotiator said on Wednesday, as Western concerns over Tehran's nuclear advances grow, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"We agreed to start the negotiations aiming at removal of unlawful & inhumane sanctions on 29 November in Vienna," Ali Bagheri Kani wrote in a tweet later confirmed in U.S. and EU statements.

Tehran and six powers started to discuss ways to salvage the nuclear pact in April. It has eroded since 2018, when then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from it and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to breach mandated limits on uranium enrichment the following year.