Iran, G4+1 due to convene in Vienna on Monday for fresh round of talks

The European Union said in a statement that the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is expected to convene on Monday. The Commission meeting will be focused on ways to remove the US unlawful sanctions on Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The Joint Commission meeting is said to be chaired by Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora.

The participants will also discuss the possibility of US return to a 2015 Iran nuclear deal and ways to ensure the full implementation of the accord by all sides.