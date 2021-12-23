Iran, G4+1 due to convene in Vienna on Monday for fresh round of talks
The European Union said in a statement that the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is expected to convene on Monday. The Commission meeting will be focused on ways to remove the US unlawful sanctions on Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.
The Joint Commission meeting is said to be chaired by Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora.
The participants will also discuss the possibility of US return to a 2015 Iran nuclear deal and ways to ensure the full implementation of the accord by all sides.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Information spread in Armenian media about killing of illegal militant on territory of Azerbaijan is baseless – MoD
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev signs law on approval of letter of changes to loan agreement between Azerbaijan, Japan
Most worthy holder of most difficult position - Video clip from AzTV about Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's activity
President Ilham Aliyev created prosperous, modern, safe Azerbaijan for future generations - congratulations of world politicians (VIDEO)
World is experiencing leadership crisis while Azerbaijan is exception thanks to President Ilham Aliyev - ex-president of Latvia
Mutual opening of Azerbaijani, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s embassies to contribute to development of ties
Afghanistan: India backs UNSC resolution to grant exemption from sanctions for humanitarian assistance