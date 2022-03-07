Iran envoy leaves as EU says time to decide on nuclear talks

Political decisions must be taken within days to end the indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal after 11 months, the talks' coordinator, Enrique Mora of the European Union, said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

After intensive talks between Tehran and world powers in Vienna, all parties involved in the negotiations have said an agreement was close, but there are still some significant differences to overcome between Washington and Tehran and the war in Ukraine has also begun to impact the negotiations.

"Just to clarify. There are no longer "expert level talks". Nor 'formal meetings.' It is time, in the next few days, for political decisions to end the #ViennaTalks . The rest is noise."