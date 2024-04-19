Iran is being accused of planning nuclear attack - Russia's Lavrov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Iran is being accused of carrying out a nuclear weapons attack, which it does not possess, said Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with Russian media, Trend reports.

"Iran is being accused of carrying out a nuclear weapons attack, which it does not possess. This is confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Iran is the most inspected country among the participants of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The country even has a law prohibiting statements about nuclear weapons," he said.

Lavrov pointed out that, after Iran retaliated against the unacceptable attack on the consulate in Damascus, there were phone calls between Russia and Iran.

"We've made it clear that Iran doesn't want things to escalate. However, it can't just ignore such a blatant violation of international law," he added.

On April 1, an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district of Damascus killed 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, tensions between Iran and Israel have increased.

On April 14, Iran confirmed that it had launched an operation against Israel and fired dozens of drones and missiles at Israel. On April 19, Israel has launched 'limited' strike on Iran in response to Iran's attack.