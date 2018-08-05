Iran imports plane parts before US sanctions kick in

5 August 2018 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, August 5

By A. Shirazi- Trend:

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi said the government has imported plane parts along with five ATR turboprop airplanes landing in the country.

“Along with the five ATR planes, we have imported US made and European-made plane parts,” Akhoundi said on August 5, Mehr news agency reported.

He added that the parts were delivered to the country as part of a 5-million-euro deal.

On Sunday, Iran received five more ATR turboprop airplanes only a day before the return of US sanctions that have already torpedoed the country’s plane purchases with other major providers.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May, and Washington now plans to reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

The first round of US sanctions on Iran goes into effect on August 6, followed by ones targeting Iran's oil exports on November 4.

