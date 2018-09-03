Iran’s FM pays surprise visit to Syria for key talks

3 September 2018 10:14 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 3‎

Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday morning to hold meetings with senior officials in the Arab country.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Zarif arrived in Damascus at the official invitation of his Syrian counterpart Walid al-Muallem, the official website of the Iranian foreign ministry said on September 3.

He is scheduled to sit down with Syrian President Bashar Assad, Muallem and Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis to discuss the latest regional developments as well as bilateral ties.

Tehran has always expressed support for the Syrian government since it sees President Bashar Assad's regime as its main strategic ally in the region and as a part of the "axis of resistance" against Israel.

