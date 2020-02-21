Iranian president casts his vote for parliamentary, Assembly of Experts elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has cast his vote in the 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts, Trend reports.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani voted at the polling station in the building of the Iran Election Office in Tehran.

Voters are to elect 290 lawmakers and seven members of the Assembly of Experts by their ballot papers.

The parliamentary elections is being held nationwide while the mid-term Assembly of Experts election takes place in five provinces of Tehran, Qom, North Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi and Fars.

Based on a report from Tehran election headquarters, over nine million people are eligible to vote in today's elections in the Iranian capital.

Overall, more than 57 million people from across Iran are eligible to vote.