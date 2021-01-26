Iran wants establishment of six-party cooperation union – Zarif
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Iran wants the establishment of a six-party cooperation union in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told journalists in Moscow, Trend reports citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.
The minister noted that this is the main purpose of his visit to the Caucasus and surrounding countries.
Zarif added that within his visit to Moscow, Karabakh, Iran's nuclear program, bilateral relations with Russia and a number of international issues will be discussed.
“The agreement reached on Karabakh through the efforts of the Russian Federation is important in many areas, including the transit and transport sectors,” he said.
